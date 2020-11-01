Monya A. Vanek

Oct. 16, 1938 - Oct. 25, 2020.

Monya Vanek, 82, passed away at her home in Albertville, Alabama, after a brief illness, with her beloved husband John next to her, having never left her side.

Monya was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas and then moved to Connecticut, where she and her husband resided until they retired and moved to Albertville, Alabama in 1999.

Monya is survived by her husband, John, to whom she was married for 61 years. She is also survived by her four children, John (Linda) Vanek of New Fairfield; Kelly Vanek-Wolanski of New Fairfield; Kyle (Jennifer) Vanek of New Milford; and Dwayne (Kelly) Vanek of Coconut Creek, Florida, as well as her grandchildren, Kristina (Jeff), Conor, Ryan, Ayden, Vanessa, Spencer, Reese, Brandon, Craig and Jordan, and her great-grandson, Benjamin. Also surviving Monya is her sister, Mary Wilson, of Alabama.



