May 22,1948-July 9, 2020 Myra M. Zrike, 72, of Bethel, CT passed away peacefully July 9, 2020 at Danbury Hospital after a courageous battle with complications associated with diabetes and kidney disease. At her side were her husband and son. Myra was born in Greenock, Scotland on May 22, 1948 to Thomas and Catherine McClintock. She grew up and attended schools in Scotland and graduated from St. Mary's school. Myra met her husband 'Buzz' Zrike of Bethel, CT while he was serving with the US Navy in Holy Loch Scotland, they were married and moved back to Bethel after his tour with the Navy. Myra worked for Burndy Corporation, Danbury Hospital Credit Union and Mutual Security Credit Union until retirement. She loved to travel and her favorite places were San Francisco and Carmel by the Sea in California which reminded her of Scotland. She would make trips to visit friends and relatives in London and Scotland. Myra loved animals and always had her dogs and cats around . She will be sadly missed by her husband Buzz Zrike and son Brian Zrike both of Bethel, her sister June McClintock and Brother Thomas McClintock both of London.

Her family expresses their profound gratefulness to the Danbury Hospital Palliative team for all their support and care during her illness. Contributions can be made to the Danbury Hospital Palliative Care Fund. There will be no calling hours.

'Saying goodbye is hard, but it's the time we spent together that really matters'.



