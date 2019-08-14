The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Danbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann Lutz


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann Lutz Obituary
Nancy Ann Lutz
Danbury – Nancy Ann (Haseman) Lutz, age 72, of Danbury, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of David Lutz.
Nancy was born Oct. 24, 1946 in Worthington, MN, daughter of the late Arthur William and Evelyn Marie (Gerdes) Haseman. She was retired as a teacher and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danbury. She loved music and participated in choir and bell choir, served as an organist, choir director and music teacher.
Calling hours at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury are Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services are Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danbury. Burial will be in Wooster Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Danbury, CT. To place online condolences, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cornell Memorial Home Inc
Download Now