Nancy Ann Lutz
Danbury – Nancy Ann (Haseman) Lutz, age 72, of Danbury, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of David Lutz.
Nancy was born Oct. 24, 1946 in Worthington, MN, daughter of the late Arthur William and Evelyn Marie (Gerdes) Haseman. She was retired as a teacher and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danbury. She loved music and participated in choir and bell choir, served as an organist, choir director and music teacher.
Calling hours at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury are Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services are Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danbury. Burial will be in Wooster Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Danbury, CT. To place online condolences, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 15, 2019