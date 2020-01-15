|
Nancy Carrison
Nancy D. (Lollie) Carrison, 80, wife of Jordan D. Carrison, died peacefully on January 13, 2020 at her home.
Nancy was born on June 26, 1939 in Danbury, CT daughter of the late Willard and Dorothy (Scott) Starbard and lived in Waterbury for the past 15 years, having lived most of her life in Danbury. Nancy enjoyed music and reading and for over 40 years she worked closely with Barry M. Klein.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her daughter Lauren Latham and her husband, James Latham; her granddaughter, Olivia Latham; 6 stepchildren; 9 step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 210 Church Street, Naugatuck. Calling hours are Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. In lieu of flowers and to honor Nancy's memory, contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For directions and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.
Published in News Times on Jan. 16, 2020