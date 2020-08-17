Nancy Krizan

Nancy Lee (Evans) Krizan

Nancy Lee (Evans) Krizan, age 79 of New Milford, CT, retired manager of the Credit Union of Kimberly Clark, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 in New Milford.

She was born July 5, 1941 in Johnstown, PA, daughter of the late Billy and Ruth (Knipple) Evans. Billy Evans was killed in WWII in Germany. After Billys death Ruth married o James Rumbarger. Nancy was one of four children. Nancy attended Bethel Schools and a vocational school in Bridgeport to certify as a hair stylist. Ultimately, she chose a career in finance with the Credit Union of Kimberly Clark (1977-1984) becoming manager in 1980.

Nancy met Danny in Danbury and they were married June 3, 1960. Together they lived a life of faith, love and commitment and recently celebrated their 60th anniversary.

Nancy's loves included her dog Daisy, cat Bootsie, cooking and home making, trips to the casinos, watching her grandson play baseball for the New Milford Thunder, family get togethers, traveling from their residences in Florida and North Carolina to CT, playing candy crush and dozens of other games on her tablet and faithfully attending church and church functions.

Nancy is survived by her husband Daniel, son Glen Daniel Krizan and wife Jennifer Christine Fergason and her daughter, Makenzie; daughter Lorine Ellen Krizan; grandson Kurtis Daniel Krizan; sister Marsha Rumbarger of MN; brother Kenneth W. Evans and his wife Betty of Danbury, CT and dozens of nieces and nephews from both families. She was predeceased by her sister Carol (Miller) Cole.

Calling hours for Nancy will be private. A graveside service will take place Friday August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery on Tamarack Ave., Danbury. All are invited to the service and are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and where a mask.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 388, New Milford, CT 06776.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



