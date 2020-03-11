The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
21 Brush Hill Rd.
New Fairfield, CT
Nancy L. Carlson


1943 - 2020
Nancy L. Carlson
Nancy Lee (Graves) Carlson, only child of Margaret and Leon Graves departed her earthly life on March 7, 2020 after a long struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis lung disease.
She was born on April 14, 1943 in LaPorte, Indiana, but was raised by her mother in Houghton, in the Upper Peninsula of MI. She grew up on figure skates and skated in many annual local ice revues. Her lifelong hobby was amateur photography, and she was an avid reader. She was blessed with wonderful friends and neighbors, who provided love, food and support when life became difficult. Second only to her family was her absolute love of cats and kittens. She worked as an aide in the Danbury School System for 20 years, and after retiring, spent the next twenty years traveling worldwide with her husband Bill, having planted her feet on all seven continents.
Her passion for her family was the center of her life. Nothing came close to the joy she had when being with any one or all of them. She is survived by her beloved husband, Arthur (Bill) Carlson and their loving marriage of 55 years...Curt Jarl, her elder son in FL, and two grandchildren, Scott Ryan and Sarah Nicole. And her second son and family of New Milford, CT...Sean Scott, daughter-in-law Linda Ann and grandchildren Kimberly Ann and Matthew Scott.
Visitation for Nancy will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT 06810. A funeral mass will occur at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield, CT 06812. Burial will be private per the family request.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Carlson family. Donation may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in Nancy's honor.
Published in News Times on Mar. 12, 2020
