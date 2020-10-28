1/
Nancy Lee (Hambidge) Golden
Nancy Lee (Hambidge) Golden, age 59, of Gaylordsville, CT passed away suddenly Monday, October 26th, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1961, in Danbury to parents Alfred and Mary Lee (Kisley) Hambidge. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband Stephen D. Golden; step-children David (Julie) Golden, Lisa (Jason) Golden-Pietrangelli, and Soule (Frazer) Golden; her nine step-grandchildren: Alaetheia, Hannah, Michaela, Moriah and Isaiah; Keira and Sean; and Uma and Helen. She is also survived by her brother Alfred (Maryann) Hambidge Jr. of New Milford, CT; and her nieces Amy Hambidge, Abby Hambidge and nephew Drew Hambidge.
She graduated from DHS in 1979 and was glad to be known as the "fastest typist." Nancy had worked since age 16 at various jobs including CT National Bank, DiTulio's Construction, and Franklin Electric. But most of her career was as an extremely reliable bookkeeper for Danbury High School. There she balanced countless accounts faithfully for the last 20 years.
Nancy was kind and gracious towards others but noted above all for being a care-giver. She was extremely devoted to her family and spent countless hours ensuring their happiness. She will be greatly missed by all.
A graveside service will be held at Wooster Cemetery in Danbury, CT on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made through Green Funeral Home of Danbury, CT.



Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
