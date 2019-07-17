Nancy Paliwoda

Nancy (Doran) Paliwoda, 58, of Thomaston, wife of Alan Paliwoda passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Waterbury Hospital. Nancy was born November 13, 1960 in North Babylon, NY, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Rosemary (Bevans) Doran. Prior to her illness she was employed as an administrative assistant for Danbury Hospital. Nancy loved her husband, children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons, Matthew Paliwoda of Thomaston, Brian Paliwoda and his wife Aly of Thomaston; her brothers, James Doran and his wife Lisa of FL, Philip Doran of NC Stephen Doran and his wife Kim of FL; her sisters, Susan Strobino and her husband Jay of CT, Tracy Taylor and her husband Scott of NC; her grandchildren Blake and Colt and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Doran. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com Published in News Times on July 18, 2019