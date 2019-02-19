Nancy Haworth Paul

Nancy Ann Haworth Paul passed away on February 17, 2019. She was born on September 11, 1939 in New Jersey to Rose (Kull) and J. Alfred Haworth. She grew up in Milltown, NJ and received her bachelor's degree from Georgian Court University and her Master's degree from Rutgers University. Nancy married Charles W. Paul on August 13, 1966. She taught in White Plains Public Schools for over 25 years, retiring in 2000. She was involved in PTA in Harrison Central School District and taught Sunday school at Our Lady of Sorrows parish in White Plains. After retiring, Nancy helped deliver Meals on Wheels. Nancy also took up painting, and made numerous paintings for family and friends. Nancy was predeceased by her husband Charles. She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Ellen (Patrick) Mallon; son William (Colleen) Paul; grandchildren Brianna and Dylan Paul; brother J. Jeffrey (Jeannie) Haworth; niece Maribeth Whitehouse and grandniece Anna Whitehouse; nephew John Whitehouse; nephew J. Christopher (Brenda) Haworth and grandnephews J. Justin and Hudson Haworth; aunt Yolanda "Jean" Kull and cousins Robert and Joseph Kull. Calling hours will be at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Edwards the Confessor Church at 21 Brush Mill Rd., New Fairfield, CT on Thursday, February 21,2019 10:30 a.m. Committal services will be held in private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the New Fairfield Volunteer Ambulance Corp and the New Fairfield Senior Center. To sign a book of remembrance or to offer condolences online, please visit www.greenfuneralhome.com Published in News Times on Feb. 19, 2019