Nancy Russell

Nancy Ziegler Russell
Nancy Ziegler Russell, 65, passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2020.
Nancy was born in Danbury, CT on January 8, 1955 to Gerald J. Ziegler and Anna Barbara Jennings Ziegler.
Nancy attended Danbury High School in Danbury, CT, Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in White Plains, NY, Berkley College, and various college business courses.
She had several banking jobs traveling the Country; New York, Aspen, CO, Denver, CO, Oklahoma City, OK, St. Louis, MO, Port St. Lucie, FL as a Mortgage Loan Underwriter for Citibank before retiring in 2010. Nancy was a member of several organizations including the Savannah Club Art League (President or Treasurer for a time), Savannah Club Finance Committee, Savannah Club Womens Club and Elks Lodge #2658 of PSL.
Nancy had many hobbies and talents. She was an accomplished artist, photographer, occasional day trader, loved working with numbers, playing the stock market, Facebook, word games and water aerobics.
Survivors; sister, Gerianne Z. Bielfeldt of Joseph City, AZ; brothers, Douglas P. Ziegler and wife, Dianne of Fort Mill, SC, Peter J. Ziegler of Tombstone, AZ, James G. Ziegler of AZ, Phillip W. Ziegler and wife Carol of Danbury, CT; several nieces, nephews and cousins; daughter, Jelena Laub and husband Rylon of Olathe, KS; step-son, Rusty Russell of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren, Lindsey Grace and Carson Andrew Zagar.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Russell; mother, Anna Barbara Jennings Ziegler; father, Gerald J. Ziegler and sister, Deborah M. Ziegler.
Due to current health situation in our Country a "Celebration of Life" will be announced in the future.
A Graveside Service will be held in Wooster Cemetery in Danbury, CT on September 5, 2020.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org. and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.donate.lls.org.
Nancy was a good friend to so, so many people who were devoted to her. Her smile and her laugh lit up every room she walked into. Please accept this message from Nancy:
"Death is nothing at all. I have only slipped away into the next room. I am I and you are you. Whatever we were to each other, that we are still. Call me by my old familiar name, speak to me in the easy way which you always used. Put no difference in your tone; wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow. Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes we enjoyed together. Play, smile, think of me, pray for me. Let my name be ever the household word that it always was. Let it be spoken without effort, without the ghost of a shadow on it.
Life means all that it ever meant. It is the same as it ever was; there is absolutely unbroken continuity." "All is Well"
(Henry Scott Holland 1847-1918)
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 27, 2020.