Nancy Murphy Verville
Nancy Murphy Verville passed away on September 16, 2019 at the age of 63, after a long struggle with Lewy Body disease. Nancy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Leonard Verville, and son Shane Verville
Nancy was born in Brookfield, CT to Thomas and Sally Murphy. She graduated from Brookfield High School and then moved to Maine with her husband where they lived most of their life. Nancy worked as a manager of Don Theriaults Periodontist Practice in Portland, Maine.
Nancy had an infectious enthusiasm which was evident from her amazing smile and warm embraces. In addition to her passion for her family, Nancy had a unique appreciation and respect for the outdoors. Bird watching, hiking, and collecting sea glass were among a few of her favorite hobbies.
Nancy was one of 6 siblings and her loss will be forever missed by her sisters Linda Murphy Williams, Sharon Murphy Pacific (husband Jim Pacific), Colleen Murphy Martone (husband Glenn Martone), and her two brothers Michael Murphy (wife Robin Murphy), and Robert Murphy, all of Brookfield, CT.
A mass in Nancy's memory will be held at 8:00 am on Friday, November 29th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, Brookfield, CT.
Memorial contributions in Nancy's memory can be sent to: Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route 1, Scarborough Maine 04070 and Residents Activity Fund Ledgewood Manor, 200 Tandberg Trail, Windham, Maine 04062.
Published in News Times on Oct. 3, 2019