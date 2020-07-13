Natalie Moreno

March 13, 1932 -

April 17, 2020Natalie lived her life with love, integrity, loyalty, courage, and humor. Her family and friends are grateful for a legacy of beautiful memories and the gift of having Natalie in their lives. She will be dearly missed.

Natalie is survived by her brother and his wife, Roland and Olga Monteiro of Newtown; daughter and her husband, Toni Moreno and John Oyler of Portland, Oregon, daughter Lee Moreno-Lesser of Southbury; and loving nephews and nieces.

Natalie was preceded in death by her parents, Mario and Maria Monteiro; husband, Anthony Moreno; long-term companion, Andrew Repko; and son-in-law Matthew Lesser.

Services at St. Peter Cemetery were private.

The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to be forwarded to Yale Digestive Diseases, 40 Temple St, #1A, New Haven, CT 06510.



