Nathaniel Frey
Nathaniel Edwin (Ned) Frey of Sherman, Connecticut, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Ned, age 58, was born to John Sebastian Frey and Anne Ober Frey. He grew up in Bedford, New York, and graduated from Fox Lane High School and Lafayette College. He met Kathryn "Kate" Kelley on Candlewood Lake, where they married, built a house and raised their daughter, Julia. Ned and Kate were married for 21 years.
Ned was a skilled writer who found employment in a variety of news publications and trade magazines. Soon after he joined Gartner Group, he was asked by his new boss to write an explanation of the use of the semicolon for his fellow writers. Later, he created Gartner's first publishing style guide. His unique skills as an editor were recognized, and he became a Senior Writer and Editor for Gartner.
Ned became interested in the social aspects of online media sooner than most people his age (or of his generation). He hosted witty live-blogs for "Gawker" and built a community of commenters who posted as they watched episodes of "Project Runway" and "Top Chef."
As a young man, Ned acted in musical theater and played the cello. He also rode in Pony Club and horse shows, although later in life he admitted it was mostly to please his mother. However, he enjoyed playing polo in tournaments in New York and England. He was an avid and often loud fan of the Washington Redskins, a passion he shared with his father and brothers. He was a decades-long resident of Candlewood Lake, where he enjoyed taking his nephews, nieces, and friends tubing behind a Boston Whaler.
Ned was compassionate and generous to a fault. He was a caring and supportive father to his daughter Julia, who was the apple of his eye. Often, the house was filled with singing as they practiced and rehearsed for Julia's upcoming performances. He was also a loving and devoted husband to his wife Kate, who was his constant companion in life. He was her rock, always reasonable and compassionate when she found it hard to be. He had the ability to make her laugh at herself and at life like no one else could.
Ned is survived by his wife Kathryn Frey, daughter Julia Frey, siblings Catherine (Thomas) Murphy, Peter Frey, Christopher Frey and Elizabeth (Robert August) Frey. He is also survived by his wife's mother and father, Paula and Raymond Kelley, and by nephews and nieces Caleb Murphy, Laura Murphy, Luke Murphy, Trevor Frey, Spencer Kelley, Alex Frey, Hunter Kelley, Ana Frey and Olivia Frey. He is also survived by a large and loving extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Anne and John Frey, his sister-in-law Eszter Samodai and his brother-in-law Raymond Kelley, Jr.
Ned was a good, kind and gentle man who will be sorely missed by those who loved him and those loved by him.
Contributions in Ned's memory may be made to his daughter's CHET account/college fund, c/o Polly Kelley, 11 Orchard Rest Rd. Sherman, CT 06784. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Dec. 29, 2019