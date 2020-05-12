NED DOLAN

Ned Dolan, 67, a beloved father and longtime resident of Kent, CT, passed away at his home on May 7, 2020. Ned was raised in Gaylordsville, CT. He graduated from New Milford High School and moved to Kent in 1979, where he established a home and raised four children with his former spouse. Ned inherited carpentry from his father, beginning his career as a journeyman union carpenter, progressing to supervise and manage large commercial construction projects, and spending time in residential carpentry before his retirement.

Resolute, strong willed, and hardworking, Ned gave of himself to always provide for his family. Those who were lucky enough to know him, appreciated his sense of humor. One could not be sure what he might say, but his sharp and quick wit elicited smiles from those who loved him.

Ned was predeceased by his parents Katherine Barry Dolan and Edward A. Dolan Sr, and his daughter Moira Shea Dolan. He is survived by his 3 children, Erin Dolan, Megan Mollica, and Rory Dolan; ex-wife Kathleen Feeley Dolan; longtime companion Aline Flynn; grandchildren Luke Mollica, Cole Mollica, Mia Mollica, and Cole Dolan; sister Barbara Thorland and her husband Ray; nephew Scott Thorland and his wife Jill; a long list of extended family; and his beloved and lovingly domineering cat, Fluffer.

In light of current social distancing guidance, memorial services will be private at this time.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



