Neil Joseph Yandow
Neil Yandow, the man, the myth, the legend. Men wanted to be him, women wanted to be with him, and some didn't know what to think! To capture Neil would be like trying to grab sunlight blazing by, too big and bright for this planet! His energy was magnetic and his heart made of pure gold. Neil was the most loyal, genuine, soul! If one had the chance to see his smile, experience his wicked humor or feel his love, you would be lucky indeed! Whether you met Neil in passing or knew him for years, he impacted and touched your heart in a memorable way. To know Neil was to love Neil!
Neil loved bridge jumping, reggae music, making people laugh until they cried, walking on his hands, floating down rivers, but most of all, he loved his son, his family, and his friends! He was a great cook, amazing dancer, hilarious story teller and adrenaline junky! His potential taken too early, with so much more love to give, he now soars high with the angels.
Surviving Neil is his mother, Fran O'Neill; father, Joseph Yandow; son, Liam Yandow and his siblings, Julia and Matthew, and their mom Jennifer Ildefonso; sister, Sarra Yandow and brother-in-law Richard Nigro; brother, Zavier Yandow; nieces, Sarae Zinnah and Sky Nigro; grandmother, Frances Yandow; girlfriend, Brittany Scoca; and beloved cousins and friends from all over the country.
The Celebration of Neil's life will be held at The Candlewood Lake Club, 919 Candlewood Lake Rd South, New Milford, on October 13th from 12-4pm. Non-mourning attire please. In lieu of flowers, or other condolences, Neil's family has chosen to collect donations for an educational fund for Neil's son Liam. Please find the Go Fund Me link below. https://www.gofundme.com/f/liams-scholarship-fund
Published in News Times on Oct. 8, 2019