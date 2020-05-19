Nellie C. FitchNellie C. (Linda) Fitch, 77, of Bethel, wife of David Fitch, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Danbury Hospital.A New York, NY native, Mrs. Fitch was born on August 24, 1942 to Louise (nee Lugo) and Spiro Halikas. She attended New York schools.In addition to her husband, Mrs. Fitch is survived by a son Brian Fitch and his wife Suzanne, a daughter Karen Ledan and her husband Brian and by a grandson, Joseph Ledan.Services were private.