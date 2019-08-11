The News-Times Obituaries
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Gregory the Great Church
Danbury, CT
Interment
Following Services
St. Peter Cemetery
Nelson Bellmay


1951 - 2019
Nelson Bellmay Obituary
Nelson J. Bellmay
April 17, 1951 - July 11, 2019
Nelson J. Bellmay of Danbury passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1951 to the late Clifford and Helen (Mraz) Bellmay. Nelson is survived by his partner of almost 40 years, Donna, his children, Kellie Bielonko (Rich), Kevin (Carly), Kyle (Maggie Butner); his sisters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Strauss and Martha Lapman (Dan).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Gregory the Great Church, in Danbury, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
To read Nelson's complete obituary, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 12, 2019
