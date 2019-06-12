The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Zuniga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson Estaban Zuniga

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nelson Estaban Zuniga Obituary
Nelson Estaban Zuniga
Nelson Estaban Zuniga "Stelson" "Tito" of New Milford, CT, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 27.
He was born in Danbury, CT August 3, 1991, son of Jose and Maribel Vargas Martinez Segura of Waterbury, CT. He graduated from New Milford High School and worked as a laborer for Local 74 out of Southern, CT.
Besides his parents Nelson is survived by his brothers Jenson Monay, Lee Anthony Segura and Warren Monay all of Costa Rica, sisters Elizabeth Flores and her husband Persy of New Milford, CT, Geraldine Zuniga of New Milford, CT and Michelle Gentile of New Milford, CT his aunt and uncle Henry and Anna Lorena Ortiz, several nieces and nephews and his lifelong friends Ryan Ingram, Andrew Ramirez, Ross Markey, Van Dacosta and Bez Islami.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lillis Funeral Home
Download Now