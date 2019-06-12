|
|
Nelson Estaban Zuniga
Nelson Estaban Zuniga "Stelson" "Tito" of New Milford, CT, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 27.
He was born in Danbury, CT August 3, 1991, son of Jose and Maribel Vargas Martinez Segura of Waterbury, CT. He graduated from New Milford High School and worked as a laborer for Local 74 out of Southern, CT.
Besides his parents Nelson is survived by his brothers Jenson Monay, Lee Anthony Segura and Warren Monay all of Costa Rica, sisters Elizabeth Flores and her husband Persy of New Milford, CT, Geraldine Zuniga of New Milford, CT and Michelle Gentile of New Milford, CT his aunt and uncle Henry and Anna Lorena Ortiz, several nieces and nephews and his lifelong friends Ryan Ingram, Andrew Ramirez, Ross Markey, Van Dacosta and Bez Islami.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on June 12, 2019