|
|
Nicholas M. Hadad
Apr 3, 1934 - Nov 18, 2019Nicholas M. (Nick) Hadad passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Waterbury Hospital after a brief illness. He had his family at his side. He was the husband of Vera Crunden Hadad of Southbury and the son of the late Michael and Karime (Showah) Hadad.
Nick was born on April 3, 1934 at his home in Danbury. His first career was as a music teacher in Monson, MA, Southbury and Norwalk, CT. He taught drum lessons and worked at Eddie Kane's Music Store for many years. In the 70's, Nick opened Nick's Crossroad Package store and ran his business until his retirement in 1994. In addition to his wife of 63 years, he leaves his daughters Karen Hadad-Meyers of New York, Ellen (James) Blazys of Watertown, son Christopher (Jane) Hadad of Woodbury, his brothers John (Joanne) Hadad of New Fairfield, Louis (Loralee) Hadad, of Florida, sister Marion (Robert) Horton of New Milford, twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers George Hadad and Albert Hadad. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home in Southbury, Sunday, December 8th, 2019. Calling hours are 12:00-2:00pm. A Service will be held at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made To Vista Life Innovations, 1356 Old Clinton Road, Westbrook, CT 06498. To leave an online condolence, visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 5, 2019