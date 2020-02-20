The News-Times Obituaries
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
30 Clapboard Ridge Road
Danbury, CT
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
30 Clapboard Ridge Rd.
Danbury, CT
Nicholas Karloutsos, 82, of Wilmington, NC peacefully passed away on February 19, 2020, brother of Stella Pappas of Wilmington, NC; James and Athena Karloutsos of Jamaica Plain, MA; Father Alexander and Presbytera Xanthi Karloutsos of Southampton, NY; Father Peter and Presbytera Maria Karloutsos of Danbury, CT; and Helen Mouhos of Cana, VA and by many nephews and nieces and grandnephews and grandnieces. The Rite of Burial will take place on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. The family will receive friends at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury on Monday after 10 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's Danbury News-Times. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Feb. 21, 2020
