Nicholas Magoulas
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Nick Magoulas. Nicholas, at the age of 87, loving husband of 64 years to Sophia Hallas Magoulas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was one of a kind, had the gentlest soul and lived a long life filled with love. Nick was born in Batsi, Andros, Greece, and left to become a merchant marine at age 16. He always dreamt of coming to America, then he bravely came to the US not knowing the language and built the life of his dreams. Nick married "the most beautiful woman" in the Holy Trinity parish on February 20, 1955. They had 5 beautiful children and many happy years raising them in Monroe, CT. He owned and operated the Holiday Diner in Danbury, CT for 39 years, leaving a lasting impression on his happy customers. Nick was an avid fisherman, member of the Holy Trinity church and baseball fan, always rooting for his Dodgers.
He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Maria Collins, parents Kostandinos and Katerina and brothers Themistocles and Vasilios. Left to cherish his memory, Nick is survived by his loving wife Sophie, brother Stavros and his wife Maria, four children and their partners: Cathryn and James Greer, Charles Magoulas and Mary Andreotta, Melissa and Butch Cook and Michael Magoulas and Megan Miller, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
As we say in the Greek culture, "Memory Everlasting." The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the service. In honor of those he loved, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Nicholas. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 22, 2019