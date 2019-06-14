Nicholas P. LaDelfa

Nicholas P. LaDelfa, age 31, of Ridgefield, passed away on Sunday, June 10, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. Nick was born on August 26, 1987 in Danbury, CT to Pam LaDelfa and Ken Carpenter. He attended Ridgefield schools and was a graduate of Ridgefield High School with the Class of 2005. He enlisted in the U.S. Army upon graduation and served a 15-month tour in Iraq from 2007 to 2009. Nick worked as a service technician at Professional Water Systems in Ridgefield, CT. He lived life through simple pleasures; talking to friends, listening to music, going to concerts, taking walks with his nephew, spending time with family, friends and his beloved dog Don Enzolino Ferrari Ladelfa- Enzo for short. Anyone who knew him would say he had a heart of gold, an incredible sense of humor and was a fierce friend to so many. Left to honor and remember him in addition to his mother Pam and father Ken, is his sister, Jennifer Bradshaw and her husband Doug, their son Jase and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family and friends whose lives Nick touched are invited to a Celebration of Life at Tarrywile Park, 70 Southern Blvd, Danbury, CT 06810; a place Nick loved and visited often, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to reminisce, grieve, laugh, cry and support one another. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Til Valhalla Project- "Where Heroes Live On Forever" in Nick's name. www.tilvalhallaproject.com.

Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements. Published in News Times on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary