Nichole Ehrhard
Nichole D. Ehrhard
Nichole D. Ehrhard, 39, of New Milford, beloved daughter of Daniel and Marla (Sexton) Ehrhard, died in Sonora, California on August 16, 2020. She was born in Danbury on October 14, 1980 and was a graduate of St. Peter School, and Danbury High School. She worked as a call attendant for Accurate Answer in New Milford.
Nichole loved Disney, and was lovingly known as the "Princess" of her family. She was talented with cosmetics and enjoyed giving tutorials on Instagram. Her family and her dogs were the most important part of her life.
Nichole had a warm and sweet nature that will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Dan and Marla, she is survived by her brother, Seamus and his wife, Brooke; her boyfriend, Charles "Chuck" Ringquist. She is also survived by her many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Gilbert and Ellen Ehrhard, and Thomas and Marlene Sexton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter Church in Danbury on Wednesday September 2,2020 at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Tuesday September 1,2020 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.
Please note that attendees to all services are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to the Chron's and Colitis Foundation, www.Chronscolitisfoundation.org.
To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.CornellMemorial.com

Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
