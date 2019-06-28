Nilka L. "Nellie" Pagan

Nilka L. " Nellie" Pagan, age 87 of Danbury died at her residence on June 27th. She was the wife of the late Louis Pagan.

Nellie was born December 11, 1931 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Candido and Josefa (Garcia) DeLeon. She had been a resident of both the Danbury and Bethel areas since 1960.

Nellie was employed as an inspector for over 20 years with the Barden Corporation, Danbury, and was a parishioner of Saint Peter Church, Danbury. Nellie was a loving, kind woman whom everyone loved when they met her. She was a great cook and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Nellie is survived by her son, Louis Pagan and his wife Linda of Waterbury, her granddaughters: Andrea Keane and her husband David of Bethel, and Erica Urrutia and her husband Cesar of Ridgefield, three great-grandchildren: Caleb Keane, Cesar and Alexander Urrutia, her son-in-law John Ferry of Bethel and one brother Angel DeLeon of New Jersey. Nellie was predeceased by her daughter Josephine Ferry.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1st at 10:30am in Saint Peter Church, Danbury. Burial will be in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, are requested to be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the March of Dimes, 500 Winding Brook Dr., Suite 8, Glastonbury, CT 06033.

The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements. Published in News Times on June 29, 2019