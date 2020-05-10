Norman J. Letendre
Norman J. Letendre died suddenly on May 5, 2020 at the age of 69. Born on September 28, 1950 to Joseph and Marie-Ange Letendre, he lived most of his life in Plainville, CT before moving to Sandy Hook, CT with his wife Elizabeth (Betty) in 2012. He graduated from Plainville High School and went on to Central Connecticut State University and Charter Oak College where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He worked for Northeast Utilities (now Eversource) for 42 years before retiring in 2014. Norman loved spending time with family and friends and always had a large presence wherever he was. He enjoyed spending time following Brookfield High School football and basketball games and spent many Sundays at Cadigan Park to help out at Pop Warner football games. At the end of each season, he couldn't wait for the next football season to begin. He had a vacation home on Cape Cod where he spent many relaxing days by the pool or beach. He loved to travel with his wife and travel companions, brother and sister-in-law, Herve and Bev. Norman is survived by his wife, Betty, his daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Thomas Bott of Brookfield, CT, his son-in-law Tony Heuer of Bowdoin, ME, his three cherished grandchildren, Naomi Heuer and Nathan and Kyle Bott. He is also survived by three brothers and their wives, Roger and Nadine of Plainville, CT, Al and Cheryl of Colchester, CT and Herve and Beverly of Bristol, CT; sister-in-law and her husband Eloise and Rollo Plumley of East Berlin, CT, brother-in-law and his wife Clifford and Marge Fournier of Coventry, CT, brother-in-law Francis Fournier of Marlborough, CT, and many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom he adored. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Marie-Ange and two daughters, Vera and Beth. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date to be determined. A scholarship has been established in his name through Brookfield Athletics/Booster Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the scholarship set up in Norm's name. Checks can be mailed to All Sports Booster Club, PO Box 5278, Brookfield, CT 06804 OR donations can be made through PayPal on the Brookfield Athletics Booster website at https://www.brookfieldathletics.com/boosters
Published in Danbury News Times on May 10, 2020.