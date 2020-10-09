Olga Oliva

Olga OlivaOlga "Meme" Oliva of Danbury, CT was reunited with her beloved husband, Eurico, on April 4, 2020, 6 weeks to the day of his passing.Olga was born in Pawtucket, RI on October 14, 1925 to the late Alipio and Patrocinia (Gomes) Lopes. She and her family moved to Danbury at a very young age. She worked many years with her brother at Lopes Food Market, the family owned grocery store on Liberty Street. She married her best friend, "Rico" on January 13, 1951. They enjoyed many years of travelling and dining both here and around the world. They built their dream home in Danbury and she spent many years caring for children, baking, cooking and tending to her gardens. She was a member of St. Joseph Church and the Portuguese Cultural Center.In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her brother, Norbert V. Lopes and is survived by her nieces, Debbie and Doreen, their families and several additional nieces and nephews.Olga was buried at a private service beside her husband and her parents at St. Peter Cemetery.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Danbury, on October 14 at 10:00 am. Reservations to attend must be made by calling St. Joseph's at 203-748-8177. Donations made be made to The Franciscan Friars Conventual.