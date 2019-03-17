Olga S. Turosky

Olga Sabina Turosky, age 99 of Danbury, passed away on March 10th at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of the late Theodore Turosky.

Olga was born October 15, 1919, on her family homestead in New Fairfield, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Edith (Carlson) Horberg. She attended a one room schoolhouse, and was a graduate of Danbury High School Class of 1939.

Olga was employed as a head cook for the Barden Corporation for 26 ½ years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting doilies and afghans, camping and family activities. She had a passion for playing cards, drinking wine, and eating oatmeal cookies.

She leaves behind her daughters, Patricia Losito and Marlene Beatty, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends at a memorial gathering on Friday, March 22nd from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, followed by a memorial service to take place in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Danbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lions Club of Danbury or St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bethel, CT.

