Olive Louise Marston

Olive Louise Marston, gardener extraordinaire from Bethel, CT. August 2, 1929 – May 21, 2019.

Louise Marston has moved on; no doubt planning her newest garden.

Lou was mother to Peter, Carolyn and Christie and grandmother to Will, Courtney, Andrea, Cassie and Zulie. Her latest additions were her great-grandchildren, Tucker and Aryanna.

Her children and grandchildren will always remember Lou working in her gardens; planning and planting and tending. Lou's lifelong love of organic gardening lead to knowledge and skill far beyond the norm…which lead to the most amazing and beautiful gardens! Her friends were all avid gardeners as well, and she loved the time she spent with them discussing plants and gardening methods.

Lou's children will also remember her skill and dedication to her four-legged children; her Loyal Collie Kennel. Through careful study and selective breeding she was able to eliminate the genetic eye problem which plagues the breed, and to produce show quality collies which threw only 'clear eyed' pups.

Since Lou was rather particular about her plants and flowers, we are avoiding the usual florist arrangements. Instead, we will use live potted outdoor plants, which will later be planted. If you would like to bring one, and then take it home to plant in Lou's memory, that would be great!

For the distant friends and family (and the non-gardeners!) who wish to do so, a donation to the hospice care folks would be much appreciated. These people were a huge help to Lou – and to all of us. Their expertise and sincere caring made the last leg of her life so much better. You can do this online, or by mail:

https://regionalhospicect.networkforgood.com/projects/44646-making-the-best-of-everyday

Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.

The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. in Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel.

