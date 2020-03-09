|
Oscar R. Fuentes
On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Oscar Fuentes, longtime resident of Bethel, and currently of Danbury, husband, father and grandfather, passed peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's at the age of 85.
Oscar was born on October 10, 1934 in Lota, Chile to the late Pedro and Adriana (Mendoza) Fuentes. He played professional soccer for 16 years until a game sustaining injury ended his career. On October 12, 1962 he married Juana (Juany) González Rocandio. His childhood dream of emigrating to the United States came to fruition in 1964, leaving his wife and toddler behind while he prepared a home for their arrival. They raised their two daughters, Loreto and Jessica, in Bethel. He retired from Amphenol after 31 years of service. He just couldn't stay retired - when he wasn't in Chile during our winters, he worked part time at Rings End in Bethel, which he thought of more of them doing him a favor by getting him out of the house. He also worked part time at Kimchuk for another 7 years before his disease made it difficult for him to continue to work.
Oscar was one part of the founding fathers, the "incredible immigrants" that kicked off the Bethel Youth Soccer League. As one former BYSL member said, he was one of his inspirations to become a soccer player. He was also an avid tennis player and could always been seen supporting his daughters at high school and collegiate matches. Known as the life of the party, he left many younger people in the dust when it came to dancing. At any time, you could find Oscar and Juany dancing at home to The Platters, The Doors, Santana, Bill Haley and His Comets, or to whatever what was playing.
Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Pedro, his sister, Iris Urra, and his grandson, Samuel. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Juany, his daughters, Loreto (David) and Jessica (Allan), his grandchildren, Alexandra (Tim), Ricardo, Stephanie, and Victoria, his sisters, Irma Pino and Hilda Miranda, and many nieces, and nephews. Calling hours will be held at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown Wednesday, March 11th from 4 - 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Rd., Newtown Thursday, March 12th at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow immediately at Wooster Cemetery in Danbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the .
Published in News Times on Mar. 10, 2020