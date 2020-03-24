|
|
Ottilia "Tillie" Borges
Ottilia "Tillie" Borges, 89, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Our beloved, Tillie, was born on November 2, 1930 in Danbury, Connecticut to the late Avelino and Maria J. (Oliva) Santos. On April 22, 1950, she married Antonio Borges and they recently celebrated their 69th anniversary. After briefly living in Ft. Lauderdale, they moved to Plano, Texas in 1984 to be closer to their family.
Known to some as "Silly Tillie", she often joked that she preferred to be called "Gorgeous Borges". Her joy was her spending time with her two grandchildren, Ashley and Eric. She was their cheerleader attending every function they participated in. Tillie worked for Macy's for many years and her gift of gab earned her the President's Club sales honor. Her greatest joy was her namesake, her great-granddaughter, Tilly Kate, who bought endless smiles in the final years of her life. Tillie was the most loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed dancing, playing Bingo, sneaking slices of chocolate cake, loving her family, and her quick wit kept us laughing until the end. Those whose lives she touched will miss her dearly.
Left to honor and remember her love are: Tillie's husband, Antonio (Tony) Borges; daughter, Diane Graff of Keller, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Laureen and Thomas London of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren: Ashley and Wade Smith, Alexa and Eric London; great-granddaughter Tilly Kate Smith; sister Lucy Ribeiro of Woodbury, Connecticut, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Jesus Enteado, Idalina Santos, and Larinda Venancio.
Services will be held later in April in Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tillie's name to- Dallas Area Parkinsonism Society www.daps.us or St. Jude Chapel, her patron saint, www.stjudechapel.com/donate.
Published in News Times on Mar. 26, 2020