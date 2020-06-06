Owen Chance Melin

Owen Chance Melin, 22, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away tragically Wednesday, May 27, 2020 as he became the victim of a home invasion shooting while visiting his friend in St Petersburg. Owen was a talented,well liked, college student majoring in psychology at U of South Florida in St Petersburg. Owen is survived by his parents Charles and Mary Scully Melin, brother Emerson Jake Melin and his very proud grandparents, Jack and Barbara Scully of Brookfield, CT. The funeral Mass was celebrated, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 AM at the Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL.



