Words cannot express how deeply sorry I am for the loss of your beloved son, Owen. I do not know Owen, but just heard about this horrific event that took place.
Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you,your family and friends, now. I pray that God gives you strength to get through this extremely difficult time&may all the wonderful memories you have help you find some peace and make you . ❤❤
Owen Chance Melin
Owen Chance Melin, 22, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away tragically Wednesday, May 27, 2020 as he became the victim of a home invasion shooting while visiting his friend in St Petersburg. Owen was a talented,well liked, college student majoring in psychology at U of South Florida in St Petersburg. Owen is survived by his parents Charles and Mary Scully Melin, brother Emerson Jake Melin and his very proud grandparents, Jack and Barbara Scully of Brookfield, CT. The funeral Mass was celebrated, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 AM at the Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 6, 2020.