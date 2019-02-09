Palma Marie "Pam" Healy

Danbury – Mrs. Palma Marie "Pam" (Panella) Healy, age 62, of Danbury, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She was the loving wife of Brian Healy.

Mrs. Healy was born January 3, 1957 in Hoboken, New Jersey, daughter of the late Louis and Marie (Orefice) Panella. She was a teacher at St. Joseph School in Danbury for 10 years and previously taught in the Patterson, New Jersey public schools. She enjoyed going to the beach, going to Disney World, listening to the Moody Blues and Justin Hayward, was an avid UCONN Womens Basketball fan, but most of all loved her Bichon Frises Sparky, Scooter, Scamper and Skater.

In addition to her husband Brian, Mrs. Healy is survived by several in-laws, 3 nephews, 1 niece, several cousins and many wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Dennis Panella.

Mrs. Healy's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Danbury. Family and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Entombment will be in Wooster Cemetery Mausoleum in Danbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com Published in News Times on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary