Pamela F. Morganti
Pamela F. Morganti, 84, of Ridgefield, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Robert J. Morganti. Mrs. Morganti was born in England on July 25, 1935, a daughter of the late Martha (Shaw) and F. Leslie Watson. She was predeceased by her two brothers Peter and Nigel Watson. Pamela lived in England and came to the United States when she was 13 years old. She graduated from Danbury High School and UCONN.
She had a great passion for for ballet, cooking, swimming and a love for her dogs. Pamela was very generous and donated to many charities within the community. Mrs. Morganti is survived by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews Funeral services will be private.
Published in News Times on Dec. 13, 2019