Pasena Domena Maroun

Pasena Domena Maroun, eighty-seven, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Moultonborough, NH; and formerly of Weston, CT, died peacefully on December 29, 2018. She was surrounded by her five, loving children. Pasena was the daughter of the late Domet and Mary Sassen Allem and the wife of the late Joesph E. Maroun.

Pasena was born on October 13, 1931 in the town of Viljoenskroon in the Orange Free State in South Africa. She attended the Convent of Notre Dame in Kroonstad. She earned her teaching degree at Johannesburg Teachers Training College, after which she taught at Leicester Road Primary School in Kensington, Johannesburg.

Pasena was an extremely dedicated, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and wife. She focused all of her love on her family and many friends. Pasena moved enthusiastically to many international cities in support of the love of her life, Joe Maroun. Joe proudly served as President of International Operations and Senior Vice President of the Bristol Myers Squibb Company. Pasena and Joe lived all over the world - London, Brussels, Rome, Mexico City and the United States, where she proudly became a citizen in 2003.

Pasena was known for her faith, her generous spirit, her sense of humor, her tennis game and her culinary talents, which were a mix of her Lebanese heritage and her homeland of South Africa.

After Joe's passing in 2002, Pasena spent time between her homes in Moultonborough, NH and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where she was a constant host to family and friends. A piece of her heart always remained in Viljoenskroon, South Africa, with her sisters and her family.

Pasena is survived by her two daughters, Mary Maroun of Redding, CT and Nicola Mejer (Fred) of New York City; three sons, Christopher (Dede) of Moultonborough, NH, Damian (Janet) of Easton, CT, and Gregory of Redding, CT; four sisters, Pauline Diab, Dolores Allem, Yvonne Lebos, and Marina Allem, all of South Africa; and nine grandchildren, Anne Marie, Madelyn, Maxine, Luke, Hayden, and Martina Maroun, and Marina, Leila, and Dolores Mejer.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, NH 03253

Donations can be made in memory of Pasena D. Maroun to The Circle Program, 85 Main Street, PO Box 815, Plymouth, NH 03264 Published in News Times on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary