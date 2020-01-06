The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Sciarratta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale J. Sciarratta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasquale J. Sciarratta Obituary
Pasquale J. Sciarratta
Pasquale J. Sciarratta, 93, of Ridgefield, husband of Antoinette (Angeleri) Sciarratta, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Danbury Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI, NY. The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Contributions in Mr. Sciarratta's memory may be made to the Marquette Council #245 Knights of Columbus, St. Mary Parish, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, CT 06877, or to in his name.
Published in News Times on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasquale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -