Pasquale J. Sciarratta
Pasquale J. Sciarratta, 93, of Ridgefield, husband of Antoinette (Angeleri) Sciarratta, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Danbury Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI, NY. The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Contributions in Mr. Sciarratta's memory may be made to the Marquette Council #245 Knights of Columbus, St. Mary Parish, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, CT 06877, or to in his name.
Published in News Times on Jan. 7, 2020