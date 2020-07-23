Pasqualina DeGrazia
Pasqualina DeGrazia, 88, wife of the late Emilio DeGrazia, passed away in her sleep on July 16, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1932, in San Bernardo, Italy, daughter of the late Antonio and Grazia (Gigliotti) DeGrazia. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Danbury.
She was happily married to her devoted late husband Emilio. Lina, was lovingly known to family and friends, and worked for many years at Barden Corp. She later worked alongside her husband managing their rental properties. She loved the art of looming, embroidery, knitting, sewing, and soap, cheese and sausage making, that she formally learned in Italy. She loved to cook.
She and Emilio enjoyed gardening and canning what they had grown on their farm. They also kept honeybees, and sold "Aunt Lina's Raw Honey" in the area. They both had a great love for animals.
She is survived by her four sons, Rosario and his loving wife Charlene, Emilio and his loving wife Dona, Romolo and Remo and by her 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters Savaria and Palma.
Pasqualina was predeceased by her brother Angelo Antonio DeGrazia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church Danbury on Tuesday, July 28th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Due to the corona virus restrictions, if you plan on attending the Mass, you are required to register in advance by calling the funeral home at 203-748-4833.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Monday, July 27th between the hours of 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Due to current Covid restrictions and concerns for family and friends of Lina, Rosario and Emilio will be celebrating Lina's passing at a later date to be announced. It will be posted in the Danbury paper and hopefully at that time covid will not be an issue and we can enjoy memories of Lina.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pasqualina's memory to: St. Joseph Parish – please visit www.osvonlinegiving.com/
or to VA Hospital of West Haven, Ice Cream for Vets Progam – please call West Haven Campus - 203-937-3814.
