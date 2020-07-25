Pasqualina DeGrazia
Jan 8, 1932 - July 16, 2020
Pasqualina DeGrazia, 88, wife of the late Emilio DeGrazia, passed away on July 16, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1932, in San Bernardo, Italy, daughter of the late Antonio and Grazia (Gigliotti) DeGrazia. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Danbury. She was happily married to her devoted late husband Emilio for 58 years.
Lina loved the arts of embroidery, sewing, knitting, as well as soap, cheese and sausage making, which she learned in Italy. She and her husband Emilio enjoyed gardening and canning what they had grown. They also kept honeybees and sold "Aunt Lina's Raw Honey" in the area. She had a great love of animals. She loved to share her talents and passions with her family and her influence has been passed down to her children and grandchildren.
Her kindness was legendary, she opened her home to one and all friends and family alike. Fridays, Sundays and holidays were always special and spent with family around her table enjoying homemade meals of the Italian tradition and desserts prepared lovingly.
She will be sadly missed by her four sons, Rosario A. DeGrazia and his loving wife, Charlene of Brookfield, Emilio G. Degrazia and his loving wife, Dona of Bridgewater, Romolo J. DeGrazia and Remo J. DeGrazia, both of Danbury; her five grandchildren, Emily, Miles, Madeline, Rosario, Jr., Stacie Leigh, as well as her step granddaughter Jodie Bucu and her husband, Gracian and their daughter Makenzie. She is also survived by her sisters Savaria, and Parmina in Australia and their families as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pasqualina was predeceased by her brother Angelo Antonio DeGrazia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church Danbury on Tuesday, July 28th at 10:00am. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Due to the corona virus restrictions, if you plan on attending the Mass, you are required to register in advance by calling the funeral home at 203-748-4833.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Monday, July 27th between the hours of 5:00 – 7:00pm.
Due to current Covid restrictions and concerns for family and friends of Lina, Rosario and Emilio will be celebrating Lina's passing at a later date to be announced. It will be posted in the Danbury paper and hopefully at that time Covid will not be an issue and we can enjoy memories of Lina.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pasqualina's memory to: St. Joseph Parish – please visit www.osvonlinegiving.com/
or to VA Hospital of West Haven, Ice Cream for Vets Program – please call West Haven Campus - 203-937-3814.
To light a candle, please visit, www.Cornellmemorial.com
.