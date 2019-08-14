|
Pat John Rosato
Pat John Rosato, 83, passed away quietly in Branford, CT on August 7, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Pat was born and lived in Danbury, CT for the majority of his life. For almost a decade, he resided in Branford with his daughter Diana Rosato-Upton, who cared for him in his final years, along with her husband Robert Upton.
In addition to his daughter Diana, Pat is survived by his son Mark, who resides in New Zealand with his wife Nan, daughter Dzilao, and grandson Cyrus. Pat is also survived by his brother, Dr. Robert Rosato and wife Margaret of Frederick, MD., 1 niece and 4 nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Joseph Rosato, Sr. and his younger brother Joseph Rosato, Jr.
Pat spent 24 years as a US Army pilot and aircraft mechanic, attaining the rank of Captain and received a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Boeing, Sikorsky, and at Unimation during the beginning of the industrial robot era. Pat was known as Mr. Fix-it, loved singing, sailing, and donating his time at the New England Airplane Museum at Bradley Airport.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Orchard House, a medically based, non-profit adult day program located at 421 Shore Drive, Branford.
A private service will follow.
Published in News Times on Aug. 18, 2019