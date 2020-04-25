|
Patricia Ann Belmont
Patricia Ann Belmont, born March 9, 1941, formerly of Reynolds Ridge in Bethel, CT, passed peacefully at the Saint John Paul Center on April 22, 2020. She is survived by her three children: Lisette Carrithers, Lori Belmont, EJ Belmont; her granddaughter Marguerite Carrithers; her sister Sharon Utrilla; and her many nieces and nephews.
Pat led a creative and adventurous life. What she would want to leave us with is that you will only regret the adventures you didn't take. Make all the memories that you can, they will entertain you when everything else is gone.
Published in News Times on Apr. 26, 2020