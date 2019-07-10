Patricia Ann Repko

Patricia Ann Repko, 78, of Honolulu, Hawaii, formerly of Danbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. Pat was born in Danbury, December 12, 1940 to Andrew and Marion (Siskey) Repko. The youngest of five children, she was always funny and kept in touch with the entire family.

Pat attended Danbury schools, graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1958 and from Danbury State Teachers College (Western Connecticut State University). She began her teaching career at Brewster Elementary School, Brewster, NY. Pat loved her kids in every class.

She enjoyed cooking and was best known as the queen of cream puffs!

A resident of Honolulu, Hawaii since 1967, she obtained a teaching position at Nimitz Elementary School and continued being a fabulous influence on second to fourth graders until her official retirement.

Pat loved when people visited her in Hawaii and adored showing off her island to anyone that would listen.

Pat is survived by loved ones on both sides of the United States. She will be sadly missed by her sisters, Helen Wahlstrom of Brookfield, Nancy Piskura and Pauline Basso both of Danbury; her nieces and nephews Andrew Repko III, Joseph Piskura Jr., Laurene Beattie, James Piskura, Donald Basso Jr., Carolyn Janisse, Alan Repko and Michael Basso as well as great-nieces and nephews and beloved teacher friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Andrew Repko Jr.

A Mass of Christian will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Danbury.

Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Donations in Patricia's memory can be made to a .

Moe i ka maluhia, aloha nui. Published in News Times on July 11, 2019