Patricia Ashley
Patricia Ashley 91, passed on from our world on May 27, 2020 from natural causes while residing at Diamond Hill Nursing Home.
Pat graduated from Danbury High School in Connecticut in 1947 and settled in Wynantskill, NY.
After her career working for the NYS Department of Health, Executive Chamber and Public Service Department, she became a freelance interior designer, world traveler and writer. Pat is survived by two daughters, a son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thank you goes out to the entire staff at Diamond Hill for the great care and attention provided during her last years. Online condolences may be made at www.wynantskillfh.com.

Published in Danbury News Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
