Patricia B. Murphy

Patricia B. Murphy Obituary
Patricia B. Murphy
Patricia B. Murphy, 76, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Andrew J. Murphy.
Patti was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 21, 1942; a daughter of the late Robert and Jane (O'Hanlon) Brown. She attended Immaculata College and graduated with honors. A resident of Ridgefield for the past 40 years, Patti owned the Bring N Buy and Bring N Buy Too Consignment Shop on Danbury Road. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church of Ridgefield.
Patti is survived by her three children; Andrew J. Murphy of Mendham, NJ, Christina Hassenstein of Ridgefield and Meaghan Martin of Dallas, TX along with their spouses, Robyn, Lorenz and Bob. She is also survived by her six adoring grandchildren, Lauren, Drew, Ryan, Edwin, Charlotte and Madeleine. She is also survived by her sister Christina Duckett of Chicago, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in News Times on Mar. 14, 2019
