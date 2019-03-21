Patricia Bayer

Patricia Bayer of Hollywood, Florida, and New Milford, Connecticut, passed away March 12, 2019. Pat, as she was known, was born May 31, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was raised in Peekskill, New York and attended Peekskill High School graduating in the Class of 1961 and Elizabeth Seton College with an Associate's Degree in Applied Sciences in 1964.

Pat married her loving husband, Robert L. Bayer Sr., on August 22, 1964. Pat and Bob had 54 inseparable years together. While she spent several years working in a doctor's office, her true love was in raising and caring for her family. She was happiest whenever she was together with her husband, her children and their families. Pat (or Mom/Mama as she was known to her family) truly loved hosting family gatherings. There was rarely a holiday or a family event that didn't include a wonderful meal that she lovingly prepared. One of her fondest memories was a family trip to Lake Placid in 2014 to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with all her immediate family.

Pat is survived by her husband Robert L. Bayer Sr. and her four children and their families: Robert Jr. and Jane with Evan, Lauren; Peter and Ruth with Mollie, Tommy; William and Krisanne with Caroline, Hudson; and Rebecca and Damian with David, Emily. She is also survived by her brother Owen Peterson, sister-in-law Judy, and 16 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Margaret Peterson of Peekskill, New York as well as her brother, Emil William Peterson of Putnam Valley, New York.

Calling hours will be at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, Connecticut on Sunday, March 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A funeral service at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in New Milford, Connecticut is scheduled for Monday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Center Cemetery, New Milford, Connecticut. Published in News Times on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary