|
|
Patricia Ann Belmont
Patricia Ann Belmont, born March 9th, 1941, formerly of Reynolds Ridge in Bethel, CT passed peacefully at the Saint John Paul II Center in Danbury on April 22nd, 2020. She is survived by: her three children, Lisette Carrithers, Lori Belmont, EJ Belmont, her granddaughter Marguerite Carrithers, her sister Sharon Utrilla, her many nieces and nephews and her beloved friends.
Pat was a creative force and a social butterfly. When she was young she dreamed of being a race car driver and living in Tahiti. Although she had to sell her vintage M.G. when she had children, her love of driving and being on the beach never faded. Always on the look out for an adventure, she loved planning trips with her friends to the Cape, playing bridge, and enjoying life. She had a passion for travel, gardening, watercolor painting, and anything that would bring laughter and beauty to her life.
In these past few years Pat enjoyed walking down memory lane by looking through her travel journals to relive the trips she took with her sisters, cousins, and friends. She enjoyed catching up with her classmates from Sacred Heart at their monthly reunions, and laughing about when they were young.
What she would want to leave us all with is that you will only regret the adventures you didn't take. Make all the memories that you can, they will entertain you when everything else is gone.
Published in News Times on Apr. 24, 2020