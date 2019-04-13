Patricia Benincasa

Patricia Benincasa, age 80, of Bethel, CT died at her home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was the widow of the late Frank "Deedy" P. Benincasa.

She was born in Bronx, NY, September 29, 1938, daughter of the late Angelo and Pauline (Pasciucco) Staffieri. For many years she worked at Danbury Orthopedics as well as H&R Block. Her passion was raising and showing Siberian Huskies.

She is survived by 2 sons: Christopher Benincasa of Plainfield, CT, Steven Benincasa and his significant other Tonya Heathcote of Buxton, ME; 2 daughters: Dawn Browning and her husband Mike of Clemmons, NC, Debbie Studwell and her husband Richard of Bethel, CT; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 59 Stony Hill Rd., Bethel, CT 06801.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, Bethel, Wednesday morning April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel.

The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Published in News Times on Apr. 13, 2019