1/
Patricia (Waterman) Cerno
1936 - 2020
Patricia (Waterman) Cerno
Patricia (Waterman) Cerno, of Bridgewater, beloved wife of Emil P. Cerno, Sr., died peacefully at her home on June 27th. She was born in Danbury on June 19, 1936, daughter of the late George and Theresa (Baldasare) Waterman. She was a graduate of Danbury High School, class of 1954. She was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Danbury.
She enjoyed working at Sears where she made many friends. In her later years she enjoyed going to the casino and having dinner at Jim Barbarie's in Danbury.
Most importantly, Patricia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who devoted herself to her family. Her happiest times were centered around her grandchildren and sharing in their accomplishments.
She will be remembered by all who knew her for her outgoing friendly nature, and kind heart.
In addition to her cherished husband of 62 years, Emil, she will be missed by her daughter, Cheryl Pinkos and her husband, Joe; her son, Emil P. Cerno, Jr and his wife, Karen; her four grandsons, Emil and Eric Cerno, Bradford Pinkos and Tyler Pinkos and his wife, Lindsay. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanette DeFazio and her husband, Benny; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, George Waterman; and her sister, Geraldine Strusky.
Her family extends their gratitude to the Smilow Cancer Center in Trumbull, New Milford Hospital and the New Milford VNA and Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to New Milford VNA and Hospice-68 Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT 06776.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. There are no public services.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com

Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
