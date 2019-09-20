The News-Times Obituaries
|
Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Bethel, CT
View Map
1943 - 2019
Patricia Cuhsnick Obituary
Patricia A. Cuhsnick
Patricia Anita (Staib) Cuhsnick, age 75, of Danbury, CT died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. John Paul II Center, Danbury. She was the wife of Rudy O. Cuhsnick, Sr.
She was born in Bethel, CT November 27, 1943, daughter of the late Clifford and Pauline (Kunze) Staib.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, a brother, a sister and several grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter.
A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel, CT, Monday morning at 10:00 a.m.
The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Paul II Center, 2nd Floor Alzheimer's Unit, 33 Lincoln Ave., Danbury, CT 06810. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Sept. 21, 2019
