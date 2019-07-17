Services Green Funeral Home 57 Main St Danbury , CT 06810 (203) 748-2131 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Green Funeral Home 57 Main St Danbury , CT 06810 View Map Memorial Mass 10:30 AM St. Peter Church Danbury , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Randolph Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Draper Randolph

Patricia Randolph, wife of the late Dr. Martin Randolph for 62 years, passed away quietly in her home on Deer Hill in Danbury Tuesday morning, July 16th, 2019. She was 93 years old.

A tireless mother, dedicated spouse, and accomplished nurse whose petite frame belied her strength of spirit, conviction, and courage. Patricia leaves behind three brothers and a sister, eight children, eighteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Dr. Thomas Draper of Newtown, Robert Draper and Dennis Draper of Long Island, and Barbara Buxton of Florida. Her eight devoted children include Martin Jr., Christopher, Fraser, Jane, John, Michael, Gregory, and Joan.

Patricia's life was driven by her love of people. Born into a large family in Queens Village, New York in 1925, Patricia Draper attended Mary Lewis Academy, and Mount St. Vincent's School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse. While training at St. Vincent's Hospital, Patricia's skill and interest in treating children caught the attention of the hospital's medical staff. They recruited her to head the pediatric ward and paid for her expenses to train at the much-respected Children's Hospital in Washington, D.C. It was there that she met Dr. Martin Randolph, who was chief resident.

After their marriage in 1948, Martin Randolph was recruited by Danbury Hospital as the first pediatrician in Danbury, and Patricia proved to be vital to his success in that role for over fifty years from 1948 to 1998. Dr. and Mrs. Randolph moved into their Deer Hill home in 1952 and raised eight children there. They established a doctor's office in the home, which allowed Patricia to act as both nurse in the office and fulltime mother to eight children.

Under her critical eye, she converted a dilapidated Victorian home on Deer Hill Avenue into a warm and inviting home, for her family and a highly effective office for Dr. Randolph. She flourished in her role as mother: providing abundant and wholesome meals, nurturing her children with endless care and affection, overseeing schoolwork, chores, and proper behavior - all while maintaining an immaculate home. While her children experienced unquestioned love, they knew that Patricia maintained extremely high standards of behavior. This included Wednesday afternoon chores after school, strict mealtimes for the entire family throughout the week, reading periods every day, and abstaining from candy.

In 1961, Patricia took seven children 300 miles into the Adirondacks where she and Dr. Randolph had purchased a small cabin on seven acres of land. The cabin had no electricity, part-time running water, no telephone, and was 45 minutes from the nearest town. Patricia's capable management and characteristic work ethic turned this rustic cabin into a cherished family center to which the Randolph's have been returning ever since.

After the Randolph children reached school age, Patricia worked as a fulltime registered nurse in Dr. Randolph's office until his retirement. Patients, employees, and all who came in contact with Patricia were touched by her compassion, her genuine interest in their needs, and her remarkable ability to remember even the smallest details of their lives. Indeed, Dr. Randolph's success as a physician, researcher, and writer was predicated on the foundation that Patricia provided as she so effectively and selflessly managed his family, his office, and his home.

Patricia Randolph was also a devoted member of St. Peter's Church; a passionate supporter and fundraiser for keeping the Regional YMCA in Danbury; a tireless worker for the Food Bank of Danbury; a diehard supporter of UConn Women's Basketball; and a generous supporter of numerous charities.

Her children, grandchildren, and many friends have been touched by Patricia's lifelong devotion to her husband as well as the life lessons that she modelled so seamlessly: strength of spirit, the courage to endure hard work, and the perpetual value of family. Her life of giving to her family, her community, and her church demonstrates the adage that by giving one is enriched. Patricia Draper Randolph passed away thoroughly enriched by the adoration of the many people whom she touched. She lived by four lessons: give generously to the community and underprivileged; live life to the fullest; be grateful and positive; and foster a deep commitment to family and friends.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Peter Church, Danbury with the Rev. Gregg Mecca, Pastor, officiating.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the Greater Danbury Community Health Center, 70 Main St., Danbury, CT 06810 or to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.

