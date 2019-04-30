The News-Times Obituaries
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
110 North Street
Ridgefield, CT
View Map
Patricia J. Fossi
Patricia J. Fossi, 75, of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, formerly of Danbury, CT; passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late John F. Fossi.
Mrs. Fossi was born in Titusville, Pennsylvania on September 25, 1943, the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn P. (Curtis) Gorman, and Edward W. DeRosia. She grew up in Warren, Pennsylvania and Mojave, California.
She is survived by her three sons, Darrell D. Fossi and his wife Lois of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Devin D. Fossi and his wife Kathy of Hawthorne, Florida, and Donald D. Fossi and his wife Julie Anne of New Milford, Connecticut; four siblings, Lawrence DeRosia of Cimarron, Colorado, Wendy Johnson of Lancaster, California, Renee Harkins of Warren, Pennsylvania, and James Gorman of Medford, Oregon; grandchildren, Patrick, Katherine, Kelly, Megan, Anna, Taylor, Haley, Chad, Christina, David and Dawn; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was an avid golfer, who could be found on the first tee or behind the counter at the Dhly Ridge Snack Bar, or the Ridgefield Deli, which she owned and operated with her husband John, for over 23 years. She later started a career in real estate, working in a family-owned agency until her retirement. She was ultra-competitive and was known for always being willing to accept a challenge from any of her kids or grandkids, of which she usually prevailed. Good luck Dad, I hope you've been practicing.
Friends will be received on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment and a graveside prayer service will follow on Saturday at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary's Cemetery, 110 North Street, Ridgefield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The First Tee Organization, www.thefirsttee.org
Published in News Times on Apr. 30, 2019
